Man convicted of luring kids to ‘birthday party,’ giving them alcohol, weed, meth

SLIDELL, LA. (WHDH) — A 52-year-old Louisiana man faces decades in prison after being convicted of luring a group of kids to a non-existent birthday party, where he provided them with alcohol, marijuana, and meth.

Lenart “Andy” Turpin, 52, of Slidell, was convicted Thursday of attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine to persons under the age of 18, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

He will be sentenced Sept. 9.

On June 1, 2017, Turpin picked up multiple kids, almost all under the age of 13, under the pretense that they would be attending his son’s birthday party at his home.

But when the teens arrived at his house, they found that there was no birthday party when he began indulging and providing alcohol and marijuana to the underage children while making lewd and inappropriate comments to the girls.

Turpin then brought two of the juveniles upstairs, where he coerced them to smoke methamphetamine and attempted to get them to perform sexual acts on each other. Later, Turpin also groped and touched one of the girls while making sexual comments about her body.

Turpin then brought the same victim upstairs and had her smoke meth with him.

The victims were eventually picked up by one of their grandparents and soon afterward, their parents and police were notified. One of the juveniles was taken to the hospital, where she tested positive for meth.

On June 2, 2017, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search at Turpin’s house, and found meth in his nightstand. Turpin was then arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)