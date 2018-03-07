BOSTON (AP) — One of two men sexually abused as a boy decades ago by a man who disappeared after his indictment in 1993 told his abuser at sentencing “you robbed me of my innocence and ripped my sense of security from me.”

John Hartin was sentenced Tuesday in Boston to up to 14 years in prison for molesting the 6- and 9-year-old boys in the early 1990s. The 48-year-old Hartin was convicted last week of child rape.

The other victim said in court that “I can never forgive this man.”

Hartin was indicted in 1993 but fled before trial.

He was arrested in Walkertown, North Carolina, in June 2016, where he had been living under an alias.

Hartin was dating a relative of one victim and the second victim was that boy’s friend.

