Man convicted of murdering 2-year-old Bella Bond makes appeal attempt

BOSTON (WHDH) - Convicted murderer Michael McCarthy made an appeal attempt Monday trying to overturn his previous second-degree murder conviction.

In 2017, McCarthy was found guilty of beating 2-year-old Bella Bond to death and sentenced to life in prison.

His attorneys pushed for stronger punishment for Bond’s mother, McCarthy’s then-girlfriend, who helped him dispose of the toddler’s body.

Bond’s body was found in a trash bag on Deer Island in 2015.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said a decision in the appeal would not be made until next year.

