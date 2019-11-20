Man convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl at Cape Cod bathhouse

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 26-year-old John Dias IV, of Barnstable, was found guilty Tuesday of multiple charges including aggravated rape of a child.

Officers responded to a reported rape at Hamblin Pond in town in July 2012. A girl told police she was leaving the bathhouse when a masked man threatened her with a knife.

He reportedly forced her back into the bathhouse and assaulted her before running away.

Dias was arrested in January 2017, a month after Massachusetts State Police matched his DNA with DNA found on the victim.

Dias has previously pleaded guilty to a 2016 sexual assault in Craigville Beach.

Dias’ sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 22.

