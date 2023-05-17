BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been convicted of fatally shooting a New Hampshire pastor in 2019 whose church he attended.

Brandon Castiglione, 28, was convicted Monday of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Luis Garcia.

Garcia, 60, was found dead Oct. 1, 2019, inside Castiglione’s home in Londonderry. Garcia was a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham and Castiglione attended the church and prayer services hosted by Garcia, prosecutors said.

Castiglione and Garcia also got together outside of church, going to firing ranges, and Garcia was at the house that day for a painting job, according to trial testimony.

Castiglione pleaded not guilty. He did not testify. He will be sentenced at a later time.

Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, is charged with opening fire during a wedding at the church later that month, wounding a bishop and the bride-to-be. The groom was Brandon Castiglione’s father. Holloway pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)