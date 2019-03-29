BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A jury has convicted a homeless man of setting fire to a delivery truck and killing two other transients who’d been sleeping inside in Bangor, Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reports that John De St. Croix showed no emotion when the jury announced that he was guilty of murder, felony murder and arson on Friday.

A witness testified that De St. Croix argued with one of the victims before the fire was set a year ago, but there was no physical evidence linking him to the fire.

Killed were 43-year-old Michael Bridges and 36-year-old Desiree York.

The blaze was so hot that no one was able to rescue the victims, who were heard pounding on the walls in a frantic attempt to escape.

