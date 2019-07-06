Man crashes car into Family Dollar Store in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man crashed his car into the Family Dollar Store Friday night in Brockton.

Chhang Phay, 50, drove his white Acura into the Family Dollar Store at 548 Main St. around 10 p.m. Friday night, according to police.

Phay told an investigator he was trying to put the car in reverse, but when he hit the gas pedal the car moved forward and hit a concrete post before crashing into the building.

Phay was not injured and declined medical attention.

Police requested the court to issue a complaint against Phay for the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time.

