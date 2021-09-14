MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One man utilized a movie theater in Millbury to pop the question to his girlfriend.

Jonathan Holz created an animated video asking his girlfriend, Julie DeOliveira, to marry him.

When the video was done playing in the movie theater, he got down on one knee and she said yes.

The newly engaged couple said it was the perfect moment.

“It didn’t really hit me until I saw the name on the screen, and then I started to cry and bawl my eyes out,” DeOliveira recalled.

The couple says they hope to get married next summer.

