Man critically injured by falling tree limb in Marion

MARION, MA (WHDH) — A man was flown to the hospital Monday with critical injuries after being struck by falling tree limb in Marion, officials said.

Police responded just before noon to North Drive after receiving a 911 call that stated a 64-year-old man was on the ground and unconscious.

Marion police, fire and EMS and were dispatched to the scene and found a man who had been cutting down a large pine tree pinned under a branch and suffering from “traumatic” injuries, according to officials.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken via medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.

State police and the Office of Occupational Safety and Health Administration are assisting with an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)