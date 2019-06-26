Man crossing highway struck, critically injured by trash truck in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a man was struck and critically injured by a trash truck in Lynn on Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian crash, which occurred near McDonald’s on the Lynnway, prompted the closure of the right and middle travel lanes.

The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He is said to be in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured. He remained at the scene is cooperating with investigators.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was struck while crossing the highway.

“It’s sad,” a man who works nearby told 7NEWS. “Everybody is in a hurry today.”

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section was called to the scene.

Authorities are not considering charges at this time, according to a state police spokesman.

No additional information was immediately available.

