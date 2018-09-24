Man crushed to death by tree in New Hampshire

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A worker was crushed to death last week while cutting down a tree in Exeter, New Hampshire, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Garrison Lane around 11:30 a.m. found an Urban Tree Company worker who had been struck by a falling tree, according to the Exeter Police Department.

The worker, who authorities identified as 44-year-old Keith Hussey, of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHA is assisting with an investigation.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)