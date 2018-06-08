Man cut, injured by airplane propeller at Beverly Airport

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suffered a head injury at Beverly Airport Friday after the engine of an airplane hiccuped, causing the propeller to clip him on the side of the head, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was trying to reposition the propeller at the time of the incident, according to Danvers police.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening head injury.

