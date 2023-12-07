DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was dead and two women were being treated for stab wounds Wednesday night after a stabbing incident in Dedham, officials said.

Dedham police in an initial statement said officers first responded to the scene on Jackson Pond Road around 6 p.m.

Speaking near 11 p.m., Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said people in a home in the area called police after they said a man stabbed two people he was related to.

Morrissey said officers arrived to find a man in distress on Jackson Pond Road. Officers subsequently deployed pepper spray and a stun gun as they took the man into custody, according to Morrissey.

Morrissey said the man continued showing signs of mental and physical distress and was treated at the scene before he was later taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Morrissey said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death at a later date.

In the meantime, Morrissey said the two women who were stabbed in this incident were still undergoing treatment for their injuries as of around 11 p.m.

Police had taped off a home on Jackson Pond Road where authorities said this stabbing took place and remained at work late Wednesday night.

