Man dead after bulldozer accident at Scituate construction site

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was killed Friday afternoon in an accident involving a bulldozer at a construction site in Scituate, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 6th Avenue for a report of bulldozer accident about 1:30 p.m. found a 61-year-old victim dead at the scene, according to the Scituate Fire Department.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

State troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story;

