HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was killed in an early-morning car fire in Hanson Monday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

At around 3 a.m., emergency crews responded to Union Street for a report of a burning car in the middle of the street, the department said in a statement.

Firefighters found a 2012 Chevrolet Impala with the engine fully engulfed in flames, officials said. Crews extricated the driver, who was alone in the car.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the man and determine the cause and manner of his death. The fire remains under investigation by local and state fire officials and police.

