AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died Thursday after he was involved in a serious crash along I-495 in Amesbury, police said.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 118 at roughly 9:30 a.m.

State police Sgt. Gregory Jones in a statement said troopers arrived on scene and found the driver was unresponsive. Emergency crews brought the driver to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SKY7-HD flew over the crash site Thursday morning and spotted a damaged car sitting in a wooded area along the side of I-495.

The right lane of traffic was closed but traffic was getting by in other lanes.

Jones said crews cleared the scene near 10:30 a.m., allowing all lanes to reopen to traffic.

Officials did not identify the man who died and did not share any information about what may have led to the crash.

