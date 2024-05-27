ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One man died and his brother was arrested early Monday morning after a stabbing in Attleboro, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The DA’s Office said police first responded to the scene on Melissa Drive near 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance in progress.

Once on scene, the DA’s Office said, investigators found 47-year-old Richard McCormick suffering from multiple stab wounds.

McCormick was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 a.m., according to the DA’s Office.

Officials said McCormick’s brother, James, was arrested in connection with the incident and was being held as of early Monday afternoon on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery.

James McCormick, 51, is expected to be held in custody overnight before his arraignment in Attleboro District court on Tuesday, the DA’s Office said.

Police had the area around Melissa Drive sealed off with caution tape before sunrise Monday.

The DA’s Office said the investigation into this incident was active and ongoing as of around 12:45 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)