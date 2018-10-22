WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was killed and his girlfriend was critically hurt Sunday night in a double shooting at a home in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a single-family home at 10 Lakeview Drive around 9 p.m. found two adults suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean J. Rondeau announced Monday.

Kris Dube, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dube’s girlfriend, 36-year-old Kathleen Moran, was taken to an area hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

There were other residents of the home present during the shootings, none of whom were physically harmed, officials said.

An autopsy revealed Dube’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death is a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident or the couple’s activities over the weekend is asked to call Sgt. Justin Rowe of the NH State Police Major Crime Unit at 603 -223-4381.

An investigation is ongoing.

