PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died and two children were hospitalized after a vehicle driving on Route 3 in Plymouth rolled down an embankment and into a river Friday, officials said.

The car was heading southbound when it went off the left side of the roadway just before 5 p.m., landing upside down in the Eel River, according to Massachusetts State Police. Firefighters entered the river and used hydraulic tools to extricate the driver, which took about 20 minutes, the Plymouth Fire Department said.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, was flown to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter, the fire department said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said Friday night.

The two passengers, an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

SKY7-HD spotted a severely damaged white car in the water around 6:30 p.m.

The left and right travel lanes were closed for nearly three hours, while MassDOT assisted with traffic, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)