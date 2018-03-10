METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – A Methuen man is dead and his wife remains hospitalized Friday after they were overcome by carbon monoxide at their home.

Officials said they responded to the home on Pelham Street for a report of an unresponsive male and found two people suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. The couple was without power and running generators in their basement, according to police.

The 56-year-old man was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was later pronounced dead. The 55-year-old woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then to Mass General Hospital. She is expected to be OK.

A cat in the house died of carbon monixide poisoning. A dog was treated at the scene.

Police warn homeowners using generators to make sure they have a transfer switch and are kept 15 feet from the home in a well-ventilated area.

