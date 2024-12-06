CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have detained a man for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting in Chelsea Friday morning, officials said.

Several witnesses saw the shooting, which took place at around 8:45 a.m. in a crosswalk near the intersection of Central Avenue and Marginal Street, Chelsea police said.

The victim, a 32-year-old Chelsea woman, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died, police said.

The suspect, a male in his 30s, fled the scene first on foot and then in a car, according to police.

A man has been detained and is being interviewed in connection with the shooting, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

“Shootings and homicides tear at the very fabric of our community, and we’re always keenly focused on doing everything we can to bring perpetrators to justice, and all we can ask at this point is really, other than us doing our jobs, is that our entire community remain to pray for the family and for the woman who is passed. It’s even harder when it happens during the holiday season,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at the scene.

This is a developing new story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)