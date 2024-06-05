CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 70-year-old driver died after a three-car crash on Route 2 in Concord Wednesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At around 1:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash on the eastbound side of the highway after a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo rear-ended another car, pushing that vehicle into a third, police said.

The Chevrolet’s driver, Steven Marchand, of Medford, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the second car, a 26-year-old man from Stoughton, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police. The third car’s driver was uninjured.

SKY7-HD spotted the cars in the left lane of Route 2 East at Walden Street. The trunk of one car looked smashed and the hood of another car also looked damaged.

The left lane was closed for about two hours as Massachusetts State Police and emergency crews assessed and cleared the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In #Concord, left lane closed on Route 2 eastbound due to crash at Walden Street. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 5, 2024

