BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died after being hit by a car in Bellingham Tuesday night, according to police.

Bellingham police said 57-year-old Craig Spencer, of Bellingham, was crossing North Main Street before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by the vehicle.

A police officer came upon the crash and began treating Spencer for serious injuries before he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was then airlifted to a trauma center, where he later died.

Police said the driver, a 21-year-old Bellingham woman, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox