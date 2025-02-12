BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died after being hit by a car in Bellingham Tuesday night, according to police.

Bellingham police said 57-year-old Craig Spencer, of Bellingham, was crossing North Main Street before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by the vehicle.

A police officer came upon the crash and began treating Spencer for serious injuries before he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was then airlifted to a trauma center, where he later died.

Police said the driver, a 21-year-old Bellingham woman, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

