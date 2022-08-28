EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Saturday after being hit by a car on Revere Beach Parkway early Saturday morning.

The pedestrian was walking on the westbound side of the Parkway when he was hit.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are still trying to identify the man as they investigate the incident.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is not facing any charges.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)