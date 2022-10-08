PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died after being struck by a car on the northbound side of I-495 in Plainville.

Massachusetts State Police reported that the incident happened around 5:15 a.m. this morning when a Volvo SUV hit a 41-year-old Halifax man who was walking in the northbound lanes.

The person struck was determined to be deceased.

A vehicle registered to the deceased was found close to the scene of the crash, which happened just north of exit 36B in Plainville.

Police closed the left two lanes on I-495 for a few hours after the crash but have since reopened them.

The driver of the Volvo did not suffer any injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox