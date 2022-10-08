PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died after being struck by a car on the northbound side of I-495 in Plainville.

Massachusetts State Police reported that the incident happened around 5:15 a.m. this morning when a Volvo SUV hit a 41-year-old Halifax man who was walking in the northbound lanes.

The person struck was determined to be deceased.

A vehicle registered to the deceased was found close to the scene of the crash, which happened just north of exit 36B in Plainville.

Police closed the left two lanes on I-495 for a few hours after the crash but have since reopened them.

The driver of the Volvo did not suffer any injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

