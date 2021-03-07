Man dies after being pulled from house fire in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Crews responding to a reported building fire on Meadowbrook Drive at 7:13 p.m. saw heavy fire showing from the basement and first floor of a single-family, one-story home, fire officials said.

During a thorough search of the first floor, fire officials say they found an unconscious male and removed him to the outside of the building.

The victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire started in the basement of the home.

An autopsy will be conducted by New Hampshire State Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.

