RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man who was pulled from a pond in Randolph on Sunday was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported swimmer in distress on Pond Street around 4 p.m. located the man a short time later, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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