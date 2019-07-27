Man dies after being pulled from water at Narragansett Bay

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A man died after being pulled from the waters of Narragansett Bay on Saturday, according to the Warwick Fire Department.

Coast Guard crews and local marine units responding to Conimicut Point around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a missing swimmer searched the area for an hour before pulling a 57-year-old man to shore.

He was taken to Kent Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

