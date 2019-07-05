Man dies after being pulled from water at South Boston beach

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 52-year-old man who was pulled from the water off of South Boston Friday has died, according to state police.

Troopers responded to reports of a swimmer in distress at Carson Beach around 2:40 p.m.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation by state police and the Suffolk County DA’s office.

CORRECTION: the man pulled from the water at Carson Beach in #SouthBoston was 52 y/o, not 51. He was unresponsive when pulled from the water, trans to BMC and subsequently pronounced deceased. Circumstances under invest by Troop H detectives and @SCDAONews troopers. https://t.co/N9BbnQrkYa — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 5, 2019

