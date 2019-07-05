Man dies after being pulled from water at South Boston beach

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 52-year-old man who was pulled from the water off of South Boston Friday has died, according to state police.
Troopers responded to reports of a swimmer in distress at Carson Beach around 2:40 p.m.
He was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation by state police and the Suffolk County DA’s office.
