Man dies after being pulled from water at Swansea beach

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died after being pulled from the water at the Swansea Town Beach on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person in distress at 6:15 p.m. found beachgoers performing CPR on a man who had been pulled from the water, police said.

Officers and paramedics continued to perform CPR and the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

The man who had at the beach with a friend, who noticed he was in trouble and called for help.

The incident remains under investigation.

