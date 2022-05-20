OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – A man who was seriously hurt in a multi-alarm blaze in Oxford early Friday morning has died, family members said.

Officers responding to reports of a fire at a Leicester Street home at 1 a.m. found flames engulfing the house and a man on the ground outside, officials said. Officers and a bystander rolled him onto a tarp and dragged him more than 50 feet to safety, but the man later succumbed to his injuries.

Family identified the man as Jesse Lamoreux, 38, and said he jumped out the window to escape the fire. Lamoreux suffered serious burns on up to 70 percent of his body.

“The stairs were engulfed in flames so he had to exit on the second story window and he suffered pretty serious injuries,” said Alex Rondon, Lamoreau’s nephew. Rondon was not home when the fire broke out and credits his youngest brother with alerting everyone inside to the danger. Two other family members escaped the fire.

The State Fire Marshal said they do not believe the cause of the fire to be suspicious at this time though what caused the flames to ignite remains under investigation. Family have set up a GoFundMe to help after the fire.





(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)