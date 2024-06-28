MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man died Friday after being shot by a police officer in Manchester, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced.

The AG’s office said an officer first stopped to speak with a man while on patrol near 9:30 a.m. on Bridge Street. The man told the officers he was armed with a gun and the AG’s Office said the officer told him to keep his hands visible.

“However, the male reached into his pocket for the firearm,” the AG’s Office said.

The AG’s Office said a struggle ensued and the man fired what was later determined to be a pistol. The officer returned fire, hitting the man.

The AG’s Office said emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the officer in this incident was wearing a body camera, which recorded the shooting. The officer was not physically injured.

Officials did not identify the person who died, pending notification of his next of kin.

Officials also did not identify the officer who shot the man, pending formal interviews scheduled to take place in the coming days.

The AG’s Office said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation.

Manchester police in a post on Facebook Friday morning said several roads around the site of the shooting were closed. Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

Police still had the area taped off as of 11 a.m. Investigators had placed evidence markers on the ground and police remained on scene.

