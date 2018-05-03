Man dies after being struck by tree in Rowley

ROWLEY, MA (WHDH) - An 81-year-old man who was struck by a tree Thursday morning in Rowley has died, 7’s Steve Cooper reports.

The man was helping a neighbor cut down the tree around 11:30 a.m. on Main Street when it toppled over on top of him.

Officials transported the victim via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, where he later died.

The Rowley Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

