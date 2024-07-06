PIERMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old man died Friday after the canoe he was in capsized on Lake Tarleton in Piermont, N.H., police said.

At around 9:28 a.m., police responded to a reported drowning at the lake, according to the New Hampshire State Police. Two men were fishing on Lake Tarleton when their canoe capsized and they both fell into the water, police said.

While trying to stay afloat and gather their lost fishing gear, one man noticed the other was face down in the water, police said. He called for nearby witnesses to help, and they responded by boat.

Emergency crews attempted to revive the man who was unresponsive, but he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Michael A. Johnson of Bedford, N.H.

The men were not wearing lifejackets at the time, although they had them in the canoe with them, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or Seth.P.Alie@DOS.NH.gov.

