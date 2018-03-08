Man dies after car makes contact with live wire

Authorities say a man died in New Jersey after he drove his car around some traffic cones meant to warn motorists to stay away from a downed live wire.

Police in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, say it appears the vehicle hit the wire, which sparked a fire that engulfed the car at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim’s name was not immediately made public.

The area received about 2 feet of snow during this week’s storm.

A police spokesman says the department doesn’t have the personnel to post an officer at every hazard, and in the case of a downed wire it blocks off the area and alerts the power company.

