WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who suffered from a medical emergency died after crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 93 southbound in Windham, New Hampshire Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-car crash near mile marker 8.4 around 8 a.m. learned that a 2018 Nissan NV2500 van had lost control, entered the center median and struck a guardrail, according to state police.

The Nissan continued south for a short distance before coming to a rest in a snowbank in the center median.

The driver, 69-year-old Robert Day, of Derry, was transported to Parkland Medical Center, where state police say he succumbed to a medical condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the crash resulted from Day suffering from a medical condition but the investigation remains ongoing, state police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at Timothy.Repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)