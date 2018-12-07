NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man died early Friday morning after he crashed his car into several trees, a home and a parked vehicle in Nashua, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 17 Kinsley St. for a report of a single-car crash about 2 a.m. found a heavily-damaged Chrysler 200 in the middle of the road and 35-year-old Justin Petkewich dead inside, according to the Nashua Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed Petkewich’s vehicle left the roadway, hit several trees, struck the side of a home and then barreled into a parked car, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665.

An investigation is ongoing.

