Man dies after emergency crews pull him from Cranston pool

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A man has died after emergency crews pulled him from a swimming pool in Cranston, police said.

Police responded to an emergency call at 5:24 p.m. Saturday for a possible drowning in a residential pool, Cranston police said. Police and fire personnel found a man floating face down in the pool. Emergency crews pulled him out and performed CPR, police said. They continued life-saving measures while he was taken to the hospital where he pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances and cause of his death are being investigated, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)