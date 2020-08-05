Man dies after emergency crews pull him from Worcester lake

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died after emergency crews pulled him from a lake in Worcester Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews from Worcester and Shrewsbury responded to Lake Quinsigamond for a water rescue around 3:40 p.m. and spent about 14 minutes looking for the 32-year-old man, according to Shrewsbury Fire Department.

He was transported to a hospital just about a mile away but was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

The area is a popular spot for both swimmers and boaters.

