(WHDH) — The recovery of a man’s body who died after falling off a cliff while taking pictures also led to the discovery of additional human remains, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen off a cliff overlooking the Colorado River at the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook near Page, Arizona around 9 a.m. learned from witnesses that 25-year-old Orlando Serrano-Arzola of Phoenix, was taking pictures when he fell about 100 feet and then slid another 150 feet, according to the National Park Service.

A Coconino County sheriff’s deputy rappelled to Serrano-Arzola and confirmed that he was dead.

The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

While recovering Serrano-Arzola’s body, authorities also discovered bones that were determined to be human remains, the National Park Service said.

Investigations into both incidents are underway.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)