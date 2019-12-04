RHOME, Texas (WHDH) — A professional window washer died after falling while hanging Christmas lights for a client in Rhome, Texas on Saturday.

Felipe Gallegos, his wife Alisha Flick and their son were hanging up lights around 6:30 p.m. when Gallegos fell onto the concrete below, Flick told WFAA.

An ambulance transported Gallegos to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced dead.

Flick says Gallegos had suffered from a skull fracture, bleeding in the brain, and a chest fracture.

A GoFundMe page has been started on behalf of the family.

