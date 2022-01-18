PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man injured in a fire at a Providence apartment complex over the weekend has died of complications from smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the Hillcrest Village Apartments at about 1 a.m. Sunday after getting a 911 call about a fire that activated the sprinkler system, officials said.

A man in his 60s was found unresponsive inside an apartment, Providence Deputy Fire Chief Brian Mahoney said. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene and paramedics detected a pulse in the ambulance while transporting the man, but he died hours later at the hospital.

No name was released.

“Fire pulled him out, did CPR on the way to the hospital, and then while at the hospital he was pronounced dead because of smoke inhalation,” Assistant Chief Kevin Dolan said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

