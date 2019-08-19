Fire officials: Man pulled from Dorchester blaze has died

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died after a two-alarm fire ripped through a triple-decker in Dorchester on Monday morning, according to police.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 83 Homes Ave. around 6:30 a.m. could see fire shooting from the third floor of the three-story home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

An unconscious man who was trapped on the third floor was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The raging fire burned for about 30 minutes. Four people were displaced.

Fire officials estimate the blaze caused $400,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

