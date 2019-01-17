Man dies after fire rips through Roxbury home

BOSTON (WHDH) - One man died after a fire ripped through a Roxbury home early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to 26 Catawba St. before 2 a.m. found heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the house.

The blaze displaced five people and left behind about $500,000 in damages, according to Boston fire officials.

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine that man’s cause of death.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report on the fire 2 alarm Fire at 26 Catawba St . There is 1 fatality an adult male no other injuries to report FIU dog Keegan to help with the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.The cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner. pic.twitter.com/VDdiZ6YACK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 17, 2019

Response to building fire approx 1:30 heavy fire showing at 26 Catawba St Rox ma pic.twitter.com/XlrNWgwOFE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 17, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)