(WHDH) — A man died earlier this week after he was crushed to death by his own car in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a single-car collision at a McDonald’s in Vancouver, British Columbia, around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday found a man on the ground in the drive-thru lane pinned between the frame of his vehicle and the restaurant, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police say surveillance video showed the driver drop something out of his vehicle while paying for his order. When he went to pick up the item, the vehicle rolled forward and crushed him against the building. The driver was unable to free himself.

“Efforts were made by first responders to revive the man, but tragically, he died on scene,” Vancouver Police Department Constable Tania Visintin said. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

Anyone with a dashcam who was driving in the area at the time or anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police at 604-717-3012.

An investigation remains ongoing.

