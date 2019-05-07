Man dies after getting pinned under large marble slab at Cape Cod business

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Centerville man died Tuesday after he got pinned under a large marble slab at a business on Cape Cod, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an industrial-related accident at Quarry Industries on Corporation Street around 1 p.m. found an unresponsive worker who was not breathing, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The worker, 49-year-old Elvis De Almeida Ribeiro, was later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

Ribeiro was helping move a section of marble when he became pinned beneath the large slab, officials said.

He had been an employee of Quarry Industries for about two months.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

