A man died after he got stuck in a manure tank on a cattle farm in Stockton, Iowa on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to Sievers Family Farm just before 10 a.m. learned that the man became stuck while doing work in the tank, the New Liberty Volunteer Fire Department told the Quad-City Times.

They were able to retrieve the man’s body from the tank during the overnight hours after spending most of the day at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

