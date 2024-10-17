BOSTON (WHDH) - A 63-year-old man died a day after he was struck by a bus in Jamaica Plain Saturday. Now, his family is suing the MBTA.

Glenn Inghram, who lived in Jamaica Plain, was hit by the bus outside the Forest Hills MBTA Station. Surveillance video shows Inghram coming out of a convenience store, cutting across the street into the sun, and headed toward a crosswalk before he was hit.

He died at the hospital the following day.

“They pulled the ventilator and he passed away about 20 minutes later,” said Ken Inghram, his brother.

His family, side by side with their attorney, announced that they plan to take legal action against the T.

“We need to hold the MBTA responsible for that,” the attorney said.

According to Inghram’s family, he was trapped underneath the bus.

“The buses just inch. You’re walking and they are slowly getting closer and closer to pedestrians. It’s terrifying,” his niece said.

The family’s attorney said Inghram had the light to cross the street at the time of the crash.

“When a bus pulling out of the Forest Hills station has a green light and they can turn left, that is the only time that the walk signal is illuminated. So, the bus has a green light and there’s a walk signal,” the attorney said.

The MBTA did not have a direct response to the wrongful death lawsuit the Inghram family plans to file, but did release a statement about the incident.

“The MBTA is cooperating with the District Attorney’s active investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Following safety-related incidents, it is standard procedure for bus/train operators to be removed from service while the investigative process advances,” the MBTA said in part.

Inghram’s family described him as a free spirit, who loved his beagles, his Jamaica Plain gardening business, and his family deeply.

“He’s been a great friend, a great brother. I miss him dearly. I just don’t want this death to be for naught. Sometimes I feel it takes a death to effect change in this society,” Ken Inghram said.

A petition in the neighborhood pushing for safety changes has hundreds of signatures and calls for the buses to have a red light when pedestrians are crossing.

