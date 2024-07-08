MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man who was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Manchester, New Hampshire last week has died, police announced.

The incident happened on Wednesday near 3:45 p.m. on Central Street.

In a statement, police said, officers responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a bicycle and arrived to find the injured man lying on the pavement.

Manchester police said the man suffered a serious head injury and was brought to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said witnesses told investigators they saw a black vehicle collide with a bicycle near the crash site. The car reportedly looked to be a Nissan Rogue with possible veteran’s plates. It did not stop after the crash, according to police, and continued driving east on Central Street.

Police released an initial photo in connection with their investigation last week and released additional photos on Monday.

Anyone with information about last Wednesday’s crash and anyone who recognizes the car seen in pictures is asked to call Manchester investigators at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)