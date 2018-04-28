BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – A man has died following a house fire in Barnstable Friday night, according to fire officials.
The fire happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a home on Millway Street.
The man was initially rescued by fire officials and rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.
Authorities are investigating fire, but noted the cause does not appear to be suspicious.
Additional details were not immediately available.
