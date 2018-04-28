BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – A man has died following a house fire in Barnstable Friday night, according to fire officials.

The fire happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a home on Millway Street.

The man was initially rescued by fire officials and rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are investigating fire, but noted the cause does not appear to be suspicious.

Additional details were not immediately available.

